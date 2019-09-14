Gold down Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates decreased by Rs300/tola in the local market on Friday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs87,900/tola. likewise, price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs257 to Rs75,360. In the international market gold prices also witnessed a fall of $6 to close at $1,507/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market were still traded Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.