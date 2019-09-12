close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 12, 2019

IGP acknowledges fallen cop bravery

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: IGP Mohammad Naeem Khan on Wednesday sent a letter to the family of a police martyr Saifullah to acknowledge his bravery and commitment. In his letter to the family, the IGP paid glowing tributes to Saifullah who was martyred in a bomb attack on a police van in Lower Dir on September 4.

The photo of Saifullah and a piece of paper from his pocket went viral. In the paper, he had mentioned all those people from whom he had borrowed money and used to keep it so he can return when getting some amount. Lower Dir District Police Officer Arif Shahbaz Wazir also gave Rs100,000 from the special fund of the IGP to the family to return the loan.

