ANF, RWU join hands to create awareness against drugs

Islamabad: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) initiated an awareness campaign against the use of crystal meth, a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system.

The campaign was organised by the Mass Communication Department of the University with an aim to warn people, particular youth, about the hazards of this addictive drug, said a press statement issued Wednesday.

The campaign was launched at the university campus in Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, during which teachers and students were briefed by the experts about the damages and disadvantages of crystal meth by experts including ANF Director, Jibran Ahmed Yousafzai and Educationalists, Abdul Karim Chaudhry and Majid Afzal.

Speaking on the occasion, Director ANF said that the youth of the country were most affectees of these drugs, so it was duty of every citizen to save them from any kid of catastrophe.He stressed the need of collective efforts to control this menace, the statement added.

On the occasion, Head of Department, Professor Asma Zahoor stressed upon the students to actively participate in the awareness campaign so that the message against use of drugs reaches to every citizen of the people.

Among others, the event was attended by Profesor Gul Muqadas, Maryam Hashim, Iqra Shahzadi and Iqra Bibi and teachers and students of different departments of the university.