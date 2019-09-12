IG lauds police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab praised CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs for making foolproof security arrangements across the Punjab province on the 10th of Muharram.
In his wireless message to the force, IG Punjab said Punjab Police collectively provided security to 9,107 processions and 36,138 majalis. The IG said that he congratulated all police force.
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab praised CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs for making foolproof security arrangements across the Punjab province on the 10th of Muharram.
In his wireless message to the force, IG Punjab said Punjab Police collectively provided security to 9,107 processions and 36,138 majalis. The IG said that he congratulated all police force.