Thu Sep 12, 2019
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

IG lauds police

Lahore

Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab praised CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs for making foolproof security arrangements across the Punjab province on the 10th of Muharram.

In his wireless message to the force, IG Punjab said Punjab Police collectively provided security to 9,107 processions and 36,138 majalis. The IG said that he congratulated all police force.

