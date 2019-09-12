Govt fighting Kashmir case successfully: governor

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has demanded India to end curfew and stop atrocities in held Kashmir and said that India has no option except to give Kashmiris freedom.

Whole world is condemning the worst human rights violations and genocide in Kashmir, he said and termed the support of 58 countries at UN Human Rights council of Pakistani narrative in Kashmir a big diplomatic win. The governor said this while talking to the media after visiting the family of legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir to express condolence with his family on his death. Expressing his grief over the death of Abdul Qadir, the governor said the vacuum created after his demise can never be filled and whole nation shares the grief of the family of the deceased. Sarwar said the government is fighting the case of Kashmiris all over the world and Pakistan has achieved big success at the UN’s Human Rights Council over Kashmir issue.