Siraj demands ruthless accountability

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned that a fraud is being committed with the people of Pakistan in the name of accountability, and demanded across the board and ruthless accountability of the corrupt.

Addressing the final session of training workshop at Mansoora Wednesday, he said accountability must include those in the government along with opposition parties. He added the corruption and nepotism were plaguing the country for years which also took away even the right to live from the poor. He said people could not afford basic necessities of life including health and education of their children as the corrupt mafia looted the country with both hands for decades leaving nothing in public kitty.

Therefore, he said, it was need of the hour that all corrupt should be held accountable before the law without any discrimination. Expressing concern over ‘bad’ economy of the country, Senator Siraj said the PTI badly failed to fulfill its promises made during the July 2018’s polls. Siraj declared the Imran Khan’s government as the continuation of the Musharraf, PPP and PML-N’s governments.

Thousands of youths were without jobs as the unemployment ratio was increasing with every day passing, he said, adding the skyrocketing inflation, bad government, corrupt police system and nepotism were all unstoppable under the nose of those who claimed to bring revolution in the country.

The government, he said, had failed to support people of Kashmir who were under worst siege for more than a month. Mere claims that the government would fight till last breath for Kashmir cause was not enough as practical and brave steps were required to help the innocent besieged people of the held region, he said.