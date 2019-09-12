SLC says received terror attack warning ahead of Pakistan tour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Ccricket board (SLC) said Wednesday it had received warnings its national team could be the target of a terror attack during an upcoming tour of Pakistan.
The board said the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Office had advised it to “reassess the situation” after it received “reliable information of a possible terrorist threat” against the national squad ahead of the six-match limited overs tour.
It stopped short of calling off the tour, but said a reassessment of the security situation would be sought from Sri Lankan government authorities. The Sri Lanka team was the victim of a militant attack during a Test match in Pakistan’s Lahore in March 2009.
