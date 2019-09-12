SLC says received terror attack warning ahead of Pakistan tour

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Ccricket board (SLC) said Wednesday it had received warnings its national team could be the target of a terror attack during an upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The board said the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Office had advised it to “reassess the situation” after it received “reliable information of a possible terrorist threat” against the national squad ahead of the six-match limited overs tour.

It stopped short of calling off the tour, but said a reassessment of the security situation would be sought from Sri Lankan government authorities. The Sri Lanka team was the victim of a militant attack during a Test match in Pakistan’s Lahore in March 2009.