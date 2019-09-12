Peace in Afghanistan

Many attempts have been made to bring peace in Afghanistan but it seems now that peace in Afghanistan is merely a nightmare. President Donald Trump has cancelled the ‘peace’ deal with the Afghan Taliban, stating that the optics were unfavourable given the recent Taliban bombing in Kabul that killed an American soldier and many Afghans. According to a report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), as of January 31 last year, 229 districts (56.3 percent) were under the Afghan government. On the other hand, 59 districts (14.5 percent) were under the Taliban’s control. The remaining 119 districts (29.2 per cent) remain controlled by neither the Afghan government nor the Taliban.

The government of Afghanistan should find decisive ways to bring peace in the country. They should also be helped by neighbouring countries. They have already lost too many innocent people.

Naveed A Maitlo

Islamabad