Try and try again

People in Pakistan exhibited a mixed reaction when the Indian moon landing craft lost contact with ground control in the final stage of the descent. Recent history shows that sending something into space is not risk-free and failures are not uncommon. Even Nasa had suffered at least ten major failures.
The attempts to gain knowledge for better understanding of the universe should be encouraged for the betterment of all of humanity.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
