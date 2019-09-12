Proper reforms

There is a lot of talk these days about police reforms and the Punjab government is moving on a priority basis for short and long-term reforms. But the bitter fact which everyone is somehow ignoring is that the police force needs to be free from political influence in any form. The Punjab Police has been working under immense political pressure and influence for years now. Any kind of reforms will not bring about the desired results unless the police force is freed from all kinds of political influence and given a free hand to work according to the laws of the land.

There have been incidences over the past many years of chief ministers directly ordering police officials’ postings and transfers, bypassing the IGPs. The police have to be freed from all kinds of political influence, and the mindset of police personnel also has to be changed. Only then can any kind of reforms be of any use.

M Z Rifat

Lahore