Thu Sep 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2019

UK team lauds performance of Punjab Police

National

LAHORE: A two-member delegation from British High Commission called on the IG Punjab on Wednesday.

The delegation acknowledged the efforts of Punjab Police in war against terrorism and said that service delivery initiatives especially Police Khidmat Marakaz was according to the international standards.

They said that Punjab Police was the first police force of Pakistan to utilise the information technology especially the latest monitoring and surveillance system installed at Safe City Lahore IC3 project was on a par with modern countries, and information sharing and professional cooperation with Punjab police would be further increased in future. In the end, shields were exchanged between IG Punjab and British Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Liaison Officers.

