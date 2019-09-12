FFBL to up electricity supply to KE

KARACHI: FFBL Power Company Limited (FPCL) sought permission from the power regulator to renegotiate a power purchase agreement (PPA) with K-Electric Limited (KE) for additional electricity supply of eight megawatts.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) admitted the tariff application of FPCL for tariff determination of additional eight megawatts to be supplied to KEL over and above the existing supply of 52MW from its coal-based power plant of 118MW capacity at the Port Qasim. FPCL filed the application after having received consent from KEL regarding purchase of additional 8MW.