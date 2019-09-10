close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
September 10, 2019

Indian forces continue firing in Chakothi Sector

Top Story

September 10, 2019

MUZAFARABAD: Indian forces continuing its aggression on civil population along the Line of Control (LoC) resorted to unprovoked firing on Monday yet again.

According to details Indian forces targeted civilians population at Chakothi Pandu Sector of Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan Army has been giving a befitting response on the Indian aggression, however, no information of any injury and causality has been reported so far.

