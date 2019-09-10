Burkina Faso twin attacks leave 29 dead

OUAGADOUGOU: At least 29 people were killed in two attacks in northern Burkina Faso on Sunday, in a region prone to jihadist violence, the government said.

One vehicle transporting people and goods "rode over an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Barsalogho area" leaving at least 15 passengers dead, government spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said in a statement.

A security source said most were traders. Meanwhile, around 50 kilometres away, 14 people were killed when food vans travelling in convoy were attacked, the spokesman added.

Local sources said many of the dead were the drivers of the three-wheeler vans, which were carrying provisions for people displaced by fighting. "Military reinforcements have been deployed and a thorough search is under way," Dandjinou said. A former French colony that ranks among the world´s poorest countries, Burkina Faso has been struggling with an Islamist militant revolt since 2015.

The country's army has been increasingly targeted by jihadists. Earlier this month, an attack on a military base in northern Burkina Faso killed 24 in an unprecedented blow to the army in its campaign against jihadists.