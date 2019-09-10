ICCI elections: traders hold corner meeting

Islamabad : The business leaders and presidents of Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) organised a corner meeting which chaired by President Qazi Muhammad Ilyas. Election Campaign ICCI Founder Group Chairman Mohammad Ijaz Abbasi expressed his views and said that Islamabad Chamber and Jinnah Supermarket has great link. I had been served as the President and General Secretary of Jinnah super market and now I am serving as FPCCI vice president .Zubair Ahmed Malik, chairman of the Founder Group, is also affiliated with the same market and has been the president of FPCCI.

Qazi Muhammad Ilyas expressed his views that we have confidence on the founder group and wishes them success.

On the occasion, former president of ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari said that Islamabad Chamber and FPCCI have always provided excellent leadership in the supermarket and Jinnah supermarket. And there are so many potentials in the businessmen of this market. He said that the supermarket and Jinnah Super representatives are elected as Presidents of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce but Jinnah and the supermarket got the honor that their members Represented the country both internationally and internationally.The business community will always remember the services of Zubair Ahmed Malik and Abdul Rauf Alam.

Election campaign chairman Mian Shaukat Masood said that the founder group formed a chamber with great hard work .All assets belong to the members.

Market President Malik Rabinawaz said that we support the Founder Group .On this occasion, six nominated candidates for the AM Group Executive Committee Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Abdul Rahman Siddiqui, Saif-ur-Rehman, Aslam Khokhar, Mehboob Khan, Babu Aleem and CM Class members Fahd Waheed, Usman Khalid, Naeem Paracha, Kashif Javed, Shaukat Hayat Khan and Abdul Rahman Khan were also introduced to the member. Wasiullah, Shameem Ahmed and others also addressed the Corner meeting. While Malik Ghazanfar, Zahid Hameed and several members participated vigorously and announced their support for the Founder Group.