171,000 Pakistani pilgrims return home

Islamabad : Over 171,000 Pakistani pilgrims from out of a total of 200,000 have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of Haj.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement on Monday that over 99,000 government and 72,000 private scheme Hujjaj have arrived in the country after performing Haj.

He said over 67,500 Hujjaj have already reached Madina Munawwara for leaving home after eight days stay there.

While 23,000 government scheme Hujjaj were still present at Madina Munawwara.

The post Haj flight operation would continue from Jeddah and Madina Airports to 10 Pakistani airports till September 15.