close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
September 10, 2019

Alamgir Gymkhana record convincing triumph

Sports

P
PPI
September 10, 2019

KARACHI: Alamgir Gymkhana recorded a convincing eight-wicket win against North Shire Cricket Club in KCCA Zone VI Dawood Khan Memorial Cricket Tournament here at Afza Ground. Meanwhile, Sun Cricket Club overpowered City Gymkhana by five wickets at TMC Ground. Tariq Khan bowled well forte winners in the match. In another match, Ravi Gymkhana overcame Sakhi Hassan Gymkhana by two wickets at Naya Nazimabad Stadium.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports