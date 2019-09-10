Alamgir Gymkhana record convincing triumph

KARACHI: Alamgir Gymkhana recorded a convincing eight-wicket win against North Shire Cricket Club in KCCA Zone VI Dawood Khan Memorial Cricket Tournament here at Afza Ground. Meanwhile, Sun Cricket Club overpowered City Gymkhana by five wickets at TMC Ground. Tariq Khan bowled well forte winners in the match. In another match, Ravi Gymkhana overcame Sakhi Hassan Gymkhana by two wickets at Naya Nazimabad Stadium.