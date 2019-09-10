Protest held against India in Greece over IHK lockdown

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Kashmiri community along with a large number of Greek nationals took out a big protest demonstration to highlight the human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and Indian aggression.

This protest was significant because of time and space. The demonstration was held right in front of the venue of Thessaloniki International fair (TIF) which is an annual international exhibition event held in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city on one day notice and turned out to be a big success.

The protesters carrying flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, chanted’ Modi murderer’ and Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan. Addressing protestors, the speakers strongly condemned over one month lockdown of IHK. They also pledged to struggle till the Kashmiris get their right of self-determination. The fair has been a regular feature in the first week of September since 1926, and its opening is traditionally marked by a series of programmatical statements by the prime minister of Greece.

This year India was chosen as the honoured country for the 84th TIF in 2019 (Last year USA was the Honoured country). The protest was done while there was attendance from the whole world.