PML-N Sindh to support JUI-F’s anti-govt long march

Announcing its support for the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) long march in Islamabad against the federal government, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sindh chapter has said the party will fully support the march led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the directives of the PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

In a meeting held in Karachi on Sunday, the PML-N Sindh leaders discussed the country’s current political situation, the proposed protests of opposition parties, especially the JUI-F, and the party’s organisational affairs.

PML-N Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah presided over the meeting held at the Muslim League Sindh House, the party’s provincial headquarters. The party’s provincial senior vice-president, Ali Akbar Gujjar, the acting secretary general, Chaudary Tariq, and other leaders attended the meeting.

Shah said Nawaz had rejected offers of a deal with the government. “Government machinery has been running a baseless and dirty campaign against the party’s top leaders,” Shah remarked, adding that the PML-N would not be deterred from its politics for the people of Pakistan.

Discussing the JUI-F’s proposed long march against the federal government, the PML-N Sindh president said the party strictly followed the decisions of the All Pakistan Conference and believed that the religious party’s ‘Azadi March’ will help get rid of the present incompetent government.

The participants of the meeting discussed the party affairs in the province and decided to organise workers’ conventions at district levels. According to the decision, workers conventions will be held in District Malir on September 15, in District Central on September 21, Nawabshah district on September 22, District South on September 28, and Hyderabad district on September 29.

The party also decided to organise workers’ conventions in Umerkot district on October 6 and Larkana district on October 13.