Nokia launches five new phones

KARACHI: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced five new Nokia phones, a statement said on Monday.

Two new smartphones: the Nokia 7.2, a class-defining smartphone with a powerful 48MP triple camera featuring ZEISS Optics, and the Nokia 6.2, with an advanced triple camera powered by AI experiences, all in one accessible smartphone, it added.

The company also expanded its feature phone portfolio to address new network and market categories. The Nokia 800 Tough is the first rugged Nokia phone from HMD Global, representing a new hallmark in Nokia phone durability and battery life that comes perfectly paired with essential modern tech like The Google Assistant, WhatsApp, 4G and more.

The Nokia 2720 Flip is compact and tactile, but transformed in usability thanks to the integrated AI technology. Lastly, the Nokia 110 is all about entertainment in an extremely affordable package, the statement added.