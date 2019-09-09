PM constitutes committee for addressing Karachi issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday constituted a high-level committee to formulate short, medium and long term plans to address issues being faced by the residents of Karachi.

The prime minister constituted the committee on part of the federal government to address various public issues while chairing a meeting to review cleanliness drive and other development projects in Karachi.

The committee would be headed by Minister for Law and Justice Faroogh Naseem. Other members of the committee would include federal ministers for Maritime Affairs, Planning, director general Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and others. The committee was directed to submit its early recommendations on the proposed plans.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Barrister Faroogh Naseem, Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, special assistant Dr Zafar Mirza, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui MNA, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Siddiqui, members of Sindh Assembly, director general FWO major general Inam Haider Malik and other senior officials.

The meeting took stock of issues like supply of clean drinking water, sewerage, cleanliness, mass transit system and others. During the meeting, the prime minister expressed his serious concerns over the issues faced by the people in Karachi and said that the federal government would play its full role in the resolution of these issues. He said the federal government wanted resolution of these problems so that residents of the port city could get better facilities.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s future was linked with Karachi as being its financial hub. The people of Karachi had to suffer due to the mismanagement and neglect of the past. “Besides scarcity of clean drinking water, the residents were facing serious health issues,” he observed.

The prime minister also directed continuation of cleanliness drive in the city. The director general FWO briefed the meeting about the progress on the cleanliness drive.