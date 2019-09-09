Afghan peace process

Sherpao calls for measures to end stalemate

By our correspondent

PESHAWAR: Calling for measures to end the prevailing stalemate, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday underlined the need for making efforts to restore peace to Afghanistan.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, the headquarters of the party, he said all the stakeholders should join hands to restore stability to the war-torn country as it had been in conflict for the last four decades.

On the occasion, a group of Awami National Party workers from Shangla district including Anwar Ali Khan Ghorbandi, Mohammad Saleem, Mohammad Afzal, Farzand Ali, Fateh Hassan and Akbar Ali announced joining the QWP.

They expressed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work hard to strengthen the party in the remote district. QWP Shangla chapter organizer Shah Saud Advocate was also present. Aftab Sherpao said all the stakeholders should exercise prudence at this critical juncture in a bid to bring Afghanistan out of the quagmire.

He cautioned that any step taken in haste would have regional and global consequences and foment more violence and insecurity for the Afghans, who have suffered for decades. The QWP chief also called for the continuity of the democratic process in Afghanistan so that the Afghans could elect their representatives.

“Peace is a prerequisite for development and the region cannot prosper unless stability is restored to Afghanistan,” he added. Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for its poor economic policies, he said the ruling clique had failed to serve the people.

He said the national debt was soaring day by day and the government was clueless to revive the dwindling economy. Aftab Sherpao said his party supported the stance of the combined opposition to launch a movement against the government.