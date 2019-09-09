Students mark defence, Kashmir day

Rawalpindi : Anglo Arabic Higher Secondary School observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day and Defence Day in line with the directives of the government with national fervour.

The students clad in military uniforms presented national as well as Kashmiri songs. The students their speeches highlighted the importance of the defence day and recalled the historical moments of the 1965 war in which Pakistan defeated the arch enemy India. The participants also paid tributes to the heroes of the nation and expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The students of Montessori wing took out a Kashmir solidarity rally to express their solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Chief guest Old Boys Association Finance Secretary Ibadur Rehman in his speech told the students about the 1965 war and appreciated their passion in connection with the day. He also said that the day is not far away when Kashmir will become part of Pakistan.

Old Boys Association General Secretary Mohammad Nisar Ahmad and Executive Committee member Imad ul Hassan Abbasi, Principal, wing heads, teachers and students in large numbers attended the event.

In his speech, Principal Manzoor Hussain highlighted the significance of the day and paid rich tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect their motherland. He said that during the 1965 war Pakistani nation beside their military defeated the enemy and proved to the world that it knew how to defend its homeland. He further said that we must remember the sacrifices of our army who sacrificed their future for our present, and due to them we are living peacefully in an independent state. He asked the students to recognize their role in this regard and refrain from doing anything that brought a bad name to the nation.

At the end, Prayers were also offered for martyrs of armed forces and also for the people of Indian held Kashmir for the blessing of independence.