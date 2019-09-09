IG directs strict security cover for Muharram ceremonies

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has said that four-layered security should be provided to all the main processions and majalis on Muharram 9-10 in all the districts across the province.

The DPOs in the sensitive districts should patrol with A category processions to review security arrangements, said the IG while issuing directions to the Lahore capital city police officer, all RPOs DPOs and CPOs during a video link conference held at Central Police Office on Sunday. He directed them to ensure aerial monitoring of the main processions through drone cameras. He said commandos should be deputed in civvies for security of sensitive processions and majalis. The IG was briefed that total 150,000 police officers, officials, national volunteers and other volunteers will perform security duties across Punjab on Muharram 9-10.

CCPO: The capital city police officer (CCPO) visited historical Nisaar Haveli at Mochi Gate and inspected the route of main mourning procession. Agha Shah Hussain informed the CCPO of Youm-e-Ashur programmes. Talking to the Shia community leaders, the CCPO said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for the main Azadari procession on Muharram 9 at Nisaar Haveli.