PM or CM, one who performs will stay: Firdous

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that performance is the only benchmark for this government, be it the prime minister or the chief minister. She said the one who performs will stay and one who doesn’t will go home.

She told a presser on Saturday that we have no vendetta against anyone.

She said performance and merit are parameters of those who rise above personal interest to work for public welfare and in the interest of Pakistan and the province.

APP adds: In a tweet, she said her talk to media was taken out of context and she meant to say that the Prime Minister believed in principle and merit. So those who will not perform will go home whether they are ministers or officers, she added.