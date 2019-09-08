New SOPs, amendments to prevent custodial deaths: CM

LAHORE : The father of Muhammad Salah-ud-Din, who died due to alleged police torture in Rahim Yar Khan, along with his family members and lawyers called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow over the sad demise of Salahuddin and offered Fateha for the departed soul. While talking to Salahuddin’s father Muhammad Afzaal and family members, the chief minister said that death of their son due to police torture was highly deplorable and such incidents would not be tolerated in future. New SOPs would be formulated besides necessary amendments will also be made to the rules and regulations for preventing such incidents in future. Instructions have been issued to the Home Department for the purpose, he said. The CM said the Prosecution Department would cooperate with the bereaved family at every level. “Ensuring justice to the family of Salahuddin is now my responsibility,” the CM said.

Usman Buzdar said that Punjab government was standing with them and the family of deceased would be properly looked after by providing all possible help to them. He stated, “Now this is our case and we will bring this case to its logical end.” Justice will be ensured and it will be visible. Guilty will get stern punishment for their deeds, he asserted.

Usman Buzdar, on the demand of the father and other family members of Salahuddin, announced conducting inquiry of the case from an officer of DIG rank. He said that decision regarding including anti-terrorism sections will be taken after getting inquiry report, whereas, the government will extend its cooperation to the bereaved family for the re-postpartum and all necessary steps would be taken in this regard. He said that he took immediate notice of the tragic incident and directed inquiry.

He said that decision to conduct judicial inquiry of the incident had been taken after some more evidences unveiled. Formal request has been made to the Lahore High Court registrar for the purpose, he added.

He said that the decision had been taken to fulfil the requirements of justice. He assured that those responsible for Salahuddin’s death would not escaped stern punishment. The Rahim Yar Khan DPO has been removed from his post. This decision has only been taken to avoid any unnecessary hurdle in the way of justice.

Legal action will be taken against those found guilty in judicial commission investigation without any discrimination. Unprejudiced investigation by judicial commission will reveal the facts about the death of Salah-ud-Din. The CM said that decision of judicial commission would fulfil the requirement of justice and law. He said that all his sympathies were with the heirs to the late Salahuddin.

Those who met the chief minister included uncle of Salahuddin, brother Zaheer-ud-Din Babar, lawyers Osama Khawar, Khadija Siddiqi and Hassan Niazi. Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, the inspector general of police, additional chief secretary and other officers concerned were also present.