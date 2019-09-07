PHC suspends governor’s notification about VC

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has suspended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor’s notification of giving additional charge of vice-chancellor Women University Swabi to the head of Swabi University.

A division bench comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Ahmad Ali suspended the notification of authorising Dr Imtiaz Ali, vice-chancellor Swabi University, to discharge the duty as acting VC Women University Swabi till appointment of a regular VC.

The petition was filed by Jawad Ahmad Mir through his lawyer Ali Azeem Afridi.During hearing, the lawyer argued that under the Universities Act, a pro-vice chancellor would be notified as acting vice-chancellor for running the affairs of the university till appointment of regular vice-chancellor.

However, he said the governor KP in disregard for the law issued notification on July 3 about Dr Imtiaz Ali as acting VC of Women University Swabi. Interestingly, he stated, an inquiry too was initiated against Dr Imtiaz Ali, wherein recommendations were made for initiation of disciplinary proceedings duly submitted before the governor. The bench suspended the notification and issued a notice to the governor through principal secretary and other respondents to submit comments before next hearing.