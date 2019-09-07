Rescue 1122 remembers martyrs

Rawalpindi: Defence Day as well as Kashmir Solidarity Day was commemorated by Rescue 1122 to pay homage to the martyrs, who laid down their lives in the defence of their motherland. Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi hosted an event at Central Rescue Station, Rawal Road, Rawalpindi.

In this regard the chief guest Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi paid rich tribute to great heroes of the nation who fought with commitment, unity and bravery for the defence of the homeland, he also paid rich tribute to martyrs of Rescue 1122. He said Rescue 1122 is the backbone of our society, their hard work and dedication to their work are excellent.

CPO Rana Faisal who was also present on the occasion said martyrs are the asset of the nation. He said that struggle of Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir will lead them to freedom soon.

Dr Abdur Rahman, District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi said, it is obligation upon all of us to work with commitment and determination to serve our public in any untoward situation, and Pakistan is now making the progress on every front with sure-footed determination and everyone must be united and work for the country by significant contribution towards its progress and prosperity. Furthermore, he paid rich tribute to the martyrs of 6th September and 4 Fire-fighters of Rescue 1122 who laid down their lives in the line of duty during Ghakkar Plaza Fire.