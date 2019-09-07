PHC to remain closed on 10th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Tuesday, September 10 on the occasion of Ashura (10th of Muharram).
According to a press release, the high commission would like people to note that general visa and other consular services will not be available on this day. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.
LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Tuesday, September 10 on the occasion of Ashura (10th of Muharram).
According to a press release, the high commission would like people to note that general visa and other consular services will not be available on this day. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.