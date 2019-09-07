close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
September 7, 2019

PHC to remain closed on 10th

Top Story

September 7, 2019

LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Tuesday, September 10 on the occasion of Ashura (10th of Muharram).

According to a press release, the high commission would like people to note that general visa and other consular services will not be available on this day. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.

