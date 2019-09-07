Sale of meds

Voltaire once said that doctors prescribe medicine of which they know little to cure something they know even less in human beings about whom they know nothing. The government issues license to pharmacists for safe and proper handling and dispensation of medicines.

The reality to the contrary is quite worrisome. Most of the medicines come with instructions from the manufacturer to store those in cooler temperatures away from direct light, which I assume implies heat too. However, with exception of a few high-end pharmacists in large cities, the way medicines are stored in shelves under bright light with no air-conditioning is alarming to say the least. I wonder about the efficacy of such medicines. I request the government to deploy strict measures to ensure proper storage and dispensation of medicines across the country. This would not only increase the efficacy of medicines being dispensed to patients, but also reduce the healthcare bills in the long run.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad