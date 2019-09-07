Three-day traffic plan for Muharram announced

The Karachi Traffic Police on Friday announced a plan for traffic diversion during 8th, 9th and 10th Muharramul Haram.

The spokesman for the Traffic Police said that on the 8th 9th and 10th Muharram (8th, 9th and 10th of September, 2019), processions will begin at Nishtar Park and will terminate at lmambargah Hussanian Iranian, Kharadar.

The Traffic Police has chalked out the following traffic arrangements: On 8th Muharram the procession route will be Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, Karachi X-Ray, Peoples Chowrangi, New MA Jinnah Road, Corridor-III, Saddar Dawa Khana, Preedy Street, Tibet Center, MA Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu, Chand Bibi Chowk, Nishter Road, Nigar Cinema, Altaf Hussain Road, Denso Hall, again MA Jinnah Road, Kharadar Police Station, Bombay Bazaar to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

On 9th and 10th Muharram, the procession route will be Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah e Khurasan, Karachi X- Ray, Nawa-e-Waqat, Peoples Chowrangi, New MA Jinnah Road, Corridor-III, Saddar Dawa Khana, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Boltan Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

As soon as the procession starts from Nishter Park, all vehicular traffic coming from the city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road from the junction of MA Jinnah Road/Dr Dawood Pota Road. All kinds of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted to Lasbela, Nishter Road and Zoological Gardens to reach their destinations.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted on to Martin Road towards the central jail side. These vehicles will, however, be permitted to proceed up to the central jail and will then proceed via Jamshed Road, Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Sharea Quaideen, Sharea Faisal, Lucky Star, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Fawara Chowk, Shaheen Complex, II Chundrigar Road and Tower.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Stadium Road side will proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted to Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Society Light signal, Sharea Quaideen to Sharea Faisal. No traffic will be allowed from PPP Chowrangi towards Saddar Dawakhana. All kinds of traffic coming from the Superhighway and Gulberg side will be diverted from Liaquatabad No-10 towards Chowrangi No-2 Nazimabad and will proceed via Habib Bank Chowk, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Maripur Road. For the return journey these vehicles will adopt the same route.

All kinds of traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards the route of the procession from Guru Mandir. These vehicles will be diverted onto Bahadur Yar Jang Road.

All vehicular traffic coming from Sharea Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed from the Noorani light signal except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their windscreens issued from this office. Others will be diverted to Noorani signal’s right side. All traffic going towards Saddar and other colonies will not be permitted to proceed towards the Empress Market from the junction of Preedy Street/MA Jinnah Road, Court Road Chowk, Fresco Chowk and AH Road when the head of the procession reaches Corridor-III.

Traffic of MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed from Preedy Street, Aga Khan-III Road and Mansfield Street to proceed to Saddar. No traffic will be allowed from MA Jinnah Road/Preedy junction until the procession crosses this intersection. All kinds of traffic coming from Zoological Gardens and Aga Khan-III Road will be allowed till Anklesaria Hospital.

Routes for participants

All participants will use these routes: from Nazimabad side to Lasbela, Albella, left side Garden Jamat Khana, Britto Road, Soldier Bazar No.3 Signal to Numaish. ii) Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti, Jahangir Road, Gurumandir to Numaish, Society Light Signal to Numaish, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-lqbal, University Road, Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal to Numaish.

Diversions

Sabil Wali Masjid Bahadur Yar Jang Road towards Soldier Bazar, Gurumandir Light Signal, Sharea Quaiden and Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Lasbella, Nishtar Road towards Teen Hatti, Aga Khan Park turning toward PS Soldier Bazar, Mansfield Street/Capri Light Signal, Nasra School near Coast Guard, Anklesaria Hospital near MA Jinnah Road, University Road/Sir Shah Suleman Road, MA Jinnah Road/ Aga Khan Road (Garden Chowk), Jameela Street and Jahangir Patanki (Jubilee), Sharea Liaquat/Ahl-e-Hadis Masjid, Rafiquee Shaheed/Sarwar Shaheed Road, Lucky Star, Dr Zia Uddin Road/ Sarwar Shaheed Road, Sharea Liaquat/Fresco Chowk, Lee Market, Tower, Jinnah Bridge, ICI Chowk Mai Kolachi/MT Khan Road.