Sat Sep 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2019

Four advisers to CM accorded status of minister

Karachi

Four advisers to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have been accorded the status of the provincial minister in accordance with Rule Number 7 (ii) of Rules of Business 1986 of the Sindh government.

A notification to this effect was issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Friday. Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, who has been working as adviser on works and services, universities and boards departments, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who has been working as CM’s adviser on law, environment, climate change and coastal development, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Shirzai, who holds the portfolio of social welfare department, and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, who has been the CM’s adviser on prison and inter-provincial coordination, have been accorded the status of the provincial minister.

