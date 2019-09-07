54th Defence Day of Pakistan celebrated with traditional fervour

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) celebrated the Defence Day of the country with traditional fervour in Karachi on Friday.

To mark the auspicious day, a guard-mounting ceremony was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid, where smartly turned-out contingent of cadets from the PAF Academy Asghar Khan took over guard duties.

Air Vice Marshal Hamid Rasheed Randhawa, Air Officer Commanding of the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, laid a floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid and offered Fateha.

Another important event of the day was an aerial and static display of PAF aircraft at the PAF Base Masroor. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was the chief guest of the ceremony while Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghuman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command, was also present on the occasion.

The chief guest inaugurated the event and witnessed the aircraft and various stalls. The spectators thoroughly enjoyed the flying display by PAF aircraft, including F-16, JF-17, Mirage, F7 PG and AW-139 helicopters.

According to the PAF spokesperson, earlier in the day, special prayers were offered for the martyred souls at all PAF bases and installations. Later in the day Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah also visited the house of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed and met the mother of the youngest Nishan-e-Haider recipient of the Pakistan Air Force. He paid rich tributes to Rashid Minhas Shaheed, who sacrificed his life for the sacred motherland.

Pakistan Navy

The Pakistan Navy celebrated the 54th anniversary of Defence Day of Pakistan with due solemnity and reverence expressing complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The day was observed to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of our armed forces, Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the aggressor and numerically superior enemy with an unprecedented display of unity and resolve during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

According to the Pakistan Navy spokesperson, in his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis who rendered immense sacrifices while the nation stood united behind its soldiers, sailors and airmen.

On this day, our valiant armed forces, through their sheer grit and resolve, routed the false ambitions of the enemy on all the three fronts.

Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, the admiral said that Indian actions in occupied Kashmir had endangered the peace of the region.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support the just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris on all fronts. The chief of the naval staff urged that this day demands from us a renewed pledge to work selflessly for a brighter and better tomorrow.

By anchoring our unswerving faith in Allah and drawing strength from the glorious traditions of our predecessors, we must commit to do our utmost to transform Pakistan into a prosperous and vibrant Islamic state, he said.

The spokesperson said that the day dawned with special prayers offered in all naval mosques for progress, integrity and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmir

struggle, expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Quran Khawani was held for eternal peace of Shuhada of the 1965 war. Wreath-laying ceremonies and Fateha Khawani were also held at Shuhada’s memorials across the country.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument at the Naval Headquarters Islamabad, interacted with the families of Shuhada and offered Fateha.

A special get-together was also held with the families of Shuhada at Karachi in which the commander Karachi paid rich tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Families of the Shuhada also shared their views and golden memories of our national heroes and their loved ones.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at all naval units and establishments wherein commanding officers of all units and establishments addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted significance of the day.

All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in accordance with naval traditions. Other activities of the day included various colourful sports activities and declamation, quiz, and national song competitions were also held at various navy units/ establishments and PN-administered schools/ colleges. Moreover, Defence Day fishing boats rallies and races were held in Karachi, Ormara, Gwadar and other coastal areas, the spokesperson added.

Federal home minister Brigadier (retd) Ejaz Shah, Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam and Vice Air Marshal Ghulam Abbas visited the residence of Shaheed Rashid Minhas on the 54th anniversary of the Defence Day of Pakistan.

The IGP said that Shaheed Rashid Minhas embraced martyrdom in a very young age, added that the sacrifice of Shaheed Rashid Minhas was unforgettable for the Defence of Pakistan.