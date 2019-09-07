OGRA cuts RLNG price for Sept

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday slashed the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the month of September by 8.52 percent for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and 8.8 percent for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) over the previous month.

As per the notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the regulator has set the new prices at $10.0751/mmbtu for SNGPL and $10.0457/mmbtu for SSGC consumers. In August, the RLNG price $11.0133/mmbtu for SNGPL and $11.0153/mmbtu for SSGC.

In absolute terms, RLNG prices have been reduced by $0.938/mmbtu for SNGP and $ 0.969/mmbtu for SSGC.

These prices also include charges of the LNG terminals, transmission losses, port charges, and margins of the importers, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL). These new weighted average sale prices of RLNG have been computed, based on the 11 cargoes imported during the month, including six cargoes by PSO and five by PLL.