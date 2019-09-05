Hindu girl inducted into Sindh Police

KARACHI: In a historic first, a Hindu girl was inducted into Sindh Police after passing the provincial competitive examinations. Pushpa Kolhi was posted as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in the province, said reports.

The news was shared by human rights activist Kapil Dev late on Tuesday in a post on social networking platform Twitter. Kolhi is the first woman from the Hindu community to join the provincial police force as an ASI. "Pushpa Kolhi has become the first girl from #Hindu community who has qualified provincial competitive examination through Sindh Public Service Commission and become Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Sindh Police. More power to her!" Dev tweeted.Earlier in January, Suman Pawan Bodani, a Pakistani belonging to the Hindu community, was appointed a judge to the civil and judicial magistrate.

Suman Pawan Bodani who hails from Sindh’s Shahdadkot area, stood 54th in the merit list for the appointment of civil judge/judicial magistrate. Speaking to BBC Urdu, Bodani said she belonged to an underdeveloped rural area of Sindh, where she has seen the poor struggling to cope with various challenges. She added that her family, including her father and siblings, had extended their full support to her and this had helped her in achieving her dreams to become a judge.