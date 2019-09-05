Fake accounts case: NAB chairman approves plea bargain of seven accused

ISLAMABAD: In a major development in the fake bank accounts case on Wednesday, the National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal gave approval to plea bargain request of seven accused of over Rs10.66 billion.

Following the approval of plea bargain of Rs10.66 billionfrom the NAB chairman, it will now be presented before the Accountability Court for final decision.

The major development in a reference against Sindh Revenue Sindh, Manzoor Kaka and other took place on the investigation into the misappropriations and corruption to return the 266.167 acres of land of Sindh government and Pakistan Steels Mills worth Rs10.66 billion. The accused who made plea bargain with the NAB includes Hamad Shahid who owns land of 34,25 acre of Rs497.31 million, Abdul Ghani who is an industrialist has a 37.5 acre of land of Rs2.09 billion, Tariq Baig 33.85 acres of land of Rs491.502 million, Muhammad Iqbal 32.825 acres of land of Rs476.819 million, Muhammad Tauseef, an industrialist, 37.6 acres of land of Rs2.09 billion, Aamir, an industrialist 40 acres of land of Rs2.23 billion, and Siraj Shahid, an industrialist, 50 acres of land of Rs2.787 billion.

The NAB made it clear that accused Abdul Ghani whose plea bargain was approved is a private person and did not have link with Abdul Ghani Majeed of the Omni group.