Thu Sep 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

Shot dead

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 5, 2019

NOWSHERA: A college student was shot dead over a minor issue in Nizampur. Asmatullah, father of the slain student, reported to police he was at home when he heard a fire shot coupled with a scream of his son, Saddam Hussain, outside his home. He said he went out and saw his son lying injured. He was taken to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. He said that his son told him that Zahoor, son of Laiqur Rehman, opened fire on him.

