33rd National Games SOA advises affiliated associations to hold trials

KARACHI: Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) has advised all its affiliated associations to conduct fair and transparent trials after Ashura for picking their players for the 33rd National Games slated to be held in Peshawar from October 26 to November 1.

“We have advised all associations to hold trials after Ashura and finalise their squads. Already we have given them the stipulated strength in each game. Sindh contingent will comprise of 70 percent men and 30 percent women athletes,” SOA secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

Rajput said that a 400-member contingent of Sindh would feature in 28 disciplines in the biennial event. He was quick to add that rugby, handball and football were not on the list of disciplines in which Sindh would feature in the Games.

SOA has already submitted a proposed budget draft of Rs 9 million with the Sindh government for approval. “We have requested for Rs 9 million. I will check it when we will be able to get the amount but I hope it is in the final stage,” Rajput said.

He was hopeful that Sindh’s contingent would go to Peshawar in style. “We will go there in a very colourful way,” Rajput said. Rajput aims to back its affiliated associations of athletics, judo, squash and cycling when teams will be formed of these disciplines for the Games. The associations in these disciplines which are affiliated with the SOA are not affiliated with their respective federations.

And this can cause a major issue. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) tried to resolve the issue of athletics, judo and cycling federations through mediation committees but it did not yield any result.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the issue of judo has been resolved. Meanwhile, KP has already made preparations for the vital event which had been shifted to Peshawar from Quetta after the later failed to prepare itself in time for holding the competitions.

A meeting of all the stakeholders is expected to be held in the next few days at Peshawar to review the preparations of the Games. For the first time in history, a unique style of torch relay will be held and its launching will be hosted by Sindh.

The torch will then be carried to Quetta, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Khyber Pass and will enter the main venue of the Games on the opening day where the torch will be lit and keep burning till the end of the Games in which around 5000 athletes and officials will feature.