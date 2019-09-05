Healthy work

According to a news report, the director environment of the Capital Development authority (CDA) has suggested that the marble industry in the I-9 industrial area be relocated outside of city to Sangjani. This industry is running in the area under a stay order from the SC of Pakistan. The court had directed owners to put in place environmental control systems that ensured that the factories did not pollute the environment. Unfortunately, the owners did nothing to comply with the orders of the SC. One fails to understand why the environment department does not strictly enforce measures that ensure clean and healthy environment, especially when there is a court order to this effect too?

No industry can function and survive without human labour. Lack of proper working conditions, living quarters, health facilities etc make it quite a daring task for labor to work in this industry. I would like to draw the attention of the CDA and other authorities to the fact that in the absence of ensuring proper environmental protection systems and labour support facilities, relocation of the industry to Sangjani or any other area would only fix the issue for a very short time. Pretty soon the new area would be polluted with below par working and living conditions for labour as well as the locals of the area. I request the authorities to ensure strict enforcement of proper disposal systems of waste and a healthy living and working environment for labour.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad