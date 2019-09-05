‘Rice exporters cooperating in R&D’

KARACHI: The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has said Rice Conference Larkana (November 2018) provided fruits, as some rice exporters are participating in rice cultivation and research and development (R&D) work, a statement said on Wednesday.

This was observed in the second meeting of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Rice Committee, which met under the chair of senior business leader and REAP former chairman Abdul Rahim Janoo.

FPCCI Vice President Muslim Muhammadi, REAP Chairman Safder Hussain Mehkri and other rice exporters attended the meeting. The meeting discussed various means to increase rice exports.

REAP Senior Vice Chairman Rafique Suleman said that an increase in the rice exports was positive, while Kenya remained the largest buyer of non-basmati rice and exports further increased to it during the current year.

He suggested sending REAP delegates to Western African countries, Azerbaijan and Jordan to explore the markets for Pakistani rice. Janoo said that the business community was facing liquidity crisis due to decline in the business.