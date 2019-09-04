'Let's reach out to families of martyrs' : DG ISPR shares Defence Day promo

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday set the tone for upcoming Defence and Martyrs Day with a promo paying tribute to soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives for Pakistan.

"Let’s reach out to families of our Shaheeds. Every Shaheed be remembered," he captioned the promo.

The short video also contained pictures of prominent civilians like former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and senior politician from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bashir Bilour along with the military men who lost their lives in their struggle for peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

In the caption that accompanied the video, Major General Asif Ghafoor asked the nation to reach out to the families of martyrs on September 06 when it marks Defence and Martyrs Day.

The DG ISPR concluded his tweet with hashtag #KashmirBaneGaPakistan (Kashmir Will become Pakistan).