No one to help us till we honestly introspect: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said the future of Pakistan was tied to democracy and the youth would set its direction, as human history was witness to the fact that revolutions had always been brought about by them.

General Bajwa said this during his interaction with a youth delegation from Sindh that visited the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Headquarters here. “The future of Pakistan is in your hands. You will set the direction of Pakistan as leaders. Our future is tied to democracy. This is the beginning of the change,” he added. According to a video clip tweeted by the ISPR, General Bajwa said Sindh had played a very significant role in the creation of Pakistan.

“Sindh embodies the life of Pakistan and it played an important role in its creation. Our youths from Sindh are the best jawans.

Mashallah (this is what Allah willed) that they are very loyal and hardworking. Nobody will help us if we don’t do an honest introspection,” General Bajwa remarked eliciting applause from the youths.

“You are very brave children. Believe me, you can change the course of oceans. We need to reach a level where our voices are heard,” he added.

He said merit was the only thing that could take Pakistan forward and every Pakistan ought to think about this.

He said there was no alternative to hard work adding that the youth had the competence and potential to set the motherland’s direction.

He said a successful man always swam against the tide and he always had to encounter problems. “During my visits to the United States, the Pakistan Army was always praised for doing a wonderful job.

Whenever I was asked as to how we managed to kick terrorists out of the frontiers of our motherland, my reply was that it was because of two things: one, our mothers bore us sons who’re always ready to sacrifice their life for the motherland; second, if I demanded their sweat, they offered their blood for the motherland,” he said.

He said it was the Pakistan Army’s tradition that seniors never commanded their juniors to advance but commanded them to follow them.

“Our leader and officer is always in the frontlines. Humanity is supreme to everything. Moral authority is superior to military power and no religion in the world allows injustice to the fellow human beings,” said General Bajwa emphasizing the importance of merit.

Talking about restoration of law and order in Karachi, he said the armed forces had freed the metropolis from the hands of terrorists.