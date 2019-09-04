Shah jumps 26 places in world judo ranking

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier judoka Shah Hussain experienced a huge boost in his world and Olympic ranking following his performance in the World Judo Championships which concluded in Tokyo the other day.

The 26-year old Shah improved 26 places in his world ranking as he jumped to the 73rd spot from 99. Similarly he also experienced a 43 places boost in his Olympics ranking as he moved to the 57th spot from previously held 100.

Shah, who also featured in the 2016 Rio Olympics, took a golden start to his global journey last week in Tokyo when he downed Tajikistan’s Saidov Saidzhalol in the -100 kilogramme first round.

However, in the pre-quarter-final Shah was undone by Dichev Daniel of Bulgaria by claiming ippon. The Bulgarian is ranked 45th in the world.

Pakistan Judo Federation’s (PJF) vice-president Masood Ahmed was happy with the way Shah improved his ranking through a single win in the global event. “I was sure that he would improve his ranking as the world championship has more points. Shah won his first fight and also offered great resistance to his Bulgarian opponent in the pre-quarter-finals,” Masood told The News.

“It is now time for us to create some sponsorship and ensure his presence in at least three events this year and in some next year. The international judo governing body (IJF) is yet to announce the schedule of Olympic qualifiers for next year,” said Masood, also a former PJF secretary.

He said that he would like the PJF chief Col Junaid to meet the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) as the federation needed assistance of the state.“Without state help it would be a bit difficult to send Shah to every event,” Masood said.

However he was quick to add that he was now sure that Shah had the gusts and would certainly qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. “If he finishes among top five in any major event then certainly he will come very close to the Olympic seat,” Masood said. Shah will have to play in a few qualifiers to be held this year in Tashkent, UAE, Perth and Japan.