close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 3, 2019

Roldan brace boosts Sounders to 4-3 win over Galaxy

Sports

AFP
September 3, 2019

LOS ANGELES, California: The Seattle Sounders thwarted the Los Angeles Galaxy’s second-half comeback bid, edging their Major League Soccer Western Conference rivals 4-3 in Seattle on Sunday.

Cristian Roldan’s brace included the 89th-minute game-winner for the hosts who had twice surrendered the lead. Raul Ruidiaz opened the scoring for Seattle in first-half injury time and Roldan doubled the lead with his first goal in the 55th minute.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic trimmed the deficit when he headed in a corner in the 66th and Uriel Antuna made it 2-2 in the 75th after a corner kick deflected to him in front of the net to set him up for a point-blank finish.

Jordan Morris restored Seattle’s lead just two minutes later with a breakaway finish, but Jorgen Skjelvik again pulled the Galaxy level with an 81st-minute strike. Roldan finally capped the action, tapping in off a counter attack to leave Los angeles winless in six straight away games.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports