Roldan brace boosts Sounders to 4-3 win over Galaxy

LOS ANGELES, California: The Seattle Sounders thwarted the Los Angeles Galaxy’s second-half comeback bid, edging their Major League Soccer Western Conference rivals 4-3 in Seattle on Sunday.

Cristian Roldan’s brace included the 89th-minute game-winner for the hosts who had twice surrendered the lead. Raul Ruidiaz opened the scoring for Seattle in first-half injury time and Roldan doubled the lead with his first goal in the 55th minute.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic trimmed the deficit when he headed in a corner in the 66th and Uriel Antuna made it 2-2 in the 75th after a corner kick deflected to him in front of the net to set him up for a point-blank finish.

Jordan Morris restored Seattle’s lead just two minutes later with a breakaway finish, but Jorgen Skjelvik again pulled the Galaxy level with an 81st-minute strike. Roldan finally capped the action, tapping in off a counter attack to leave Los angeles winless in six straight away games.