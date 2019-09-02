close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
September 2, 2019

Teenage girl commits suicide by drinking bleach

National

I
INP
September 2, 2019

LAHORE: A teenage girl committed suicide by drinking bleach here in the provincial capital on Sunday.Police said that 17-year-old girl (R) hailing from Jallo More area of Batapur Lahore had relations with a youth.

The family stopped the girl from school after which she drank bleach due to which condition deteriorated.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she expired during treatment and the body was handed over to family after postmortem.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan