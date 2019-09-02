Teenage girl commits suicide by drinking bleach

LAHORE: A teenage girl committed suicide by drinking bleach here in the provincial capital on Sunday.Police said that 17-year-old girl (R) hailing from Jallo More area of Batapur Lahore had relations with a youth.

The family stopped the girl from school after which she drank bleach due to which condition deteriorated.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she expired during treatment and the body was handed over to family after postmortem.