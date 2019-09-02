Meghan Markle’s dad criticises being estranged from his daughter

LONDON: Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle´s estranged father, has criticised being made a “ghost” in her life — while accusing his daughter of telling “lies” about how she financed her university education.

The 75-year-old, who lives in Mexico, said in a British newspaper interview published Sunday that he had not heard from the Duchess of Sussex or her husband Prince Harry since skipping their 2018 wedding. He told the Daily Mail he had hoped to receive a photograph of his royal grandson Archie, born earlier this year, but had so far been rebuffed.

“There was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently,” said Thomas Markle, who missed walking his daughter down the aisle at her Windsor Castle nuptials due to health problems and then became embroiled in a paparazzi photo scandal.