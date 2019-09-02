Five injured in Dir accident

DIR: At least five persons were injured in Ali Gasar, a remote area of Upper Dir district, when a vehicle plunged into a ravine on Sunday, police and locals said.

They said that the vehicle was carrying a wedding procession to another village. As the vehicle reached Ali Gasar area, the driver lost control over the steering and it plunged into a gorge. As a result, five persons, including a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.

The locals said the accident happened owing to dilapidated condition of the road. They said that time and again, they demanded the former and current elected representatives of the area to pave the road, but to no avail.

They said that a link road in their area should be paved and widened immediately, otherwise, they would stage protest against it and would block the main Dir-Peshawar road to traffic.