Mon Sep 02, 2019
September 2, 2019

Overseas Pakistanis

National

 
September 2, 2019

GUJRANWALA: DC Naila Baqir, CPO Dr Moeen Masood and Overseas Committee chairman Atif Iftikhar Cheema said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a vital role for strengthening the country’s economy. Addressing a meeting at the DC Office on Sunday, the officer said that steps were being taken to protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis. They vowed to make the committee more affective. They directed officers of government departments to resolve the issues of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis. It was told in the meeting that 550 cases had been received by the committee from which 412 had been got resolved while 138 cases were under process.

