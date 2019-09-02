close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
September 2, 2019

AIOU’s Matric, Intermediate exams to begin on Sept 12

September 2, 2019

Islamabad: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold its annual exams (Semester spring 2019) of Matric and Intermediate from September 12, it was announced here on Sunday. The exams of teaching and some other programmes would also start from the same date, on country-wide-level.

According to the Controller Exams, necessary arrangements for conducting the exams had been completed.

Roll slips along the date-sheet have been dispatched to the enrolled students, at their postal addresses. The date-sheet has been made available at the University’s website.

As per the instructions of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, around 850 exam centres had been set up at the nearest residence or work places of the students.

All possible efforts had been made to hold the exams in a transparent and fair manner as special teams were being set up to supervise and monitor the exam process, the controller exams added.

