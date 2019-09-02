close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 2, 2019

Jadhav to be given consular access today: Foreign Office

Top Story

A
APP
September 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav would be given consular access today, the Foreign Office said.

“Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday, 2 September 2019,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted on Sunday.

He said the consular access would be given in line with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, recent judgment of the International Court of Justice and the laws of Pakistan.

Commander Jadhav remains in Pakistan’s custody having been convicted for his involvement in espionage, terrorism and sabotage.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story