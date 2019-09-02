Jadhav to be given consular access today: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav would be given consular access today, the Foreign Office said.

“Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday, 2 September 2019,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted on Sunday.

He said the consular access would be given in line with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, recent judgment of the International Court of Justice and the laws of Pakistan.

Commander Jadhav remains in Pakistan’s custody having been convicted for his involvement in espionage, terrorism and sabotage.